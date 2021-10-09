‘An extraordinary talent that touched everyone’ – tributes to photographer Tom Burke at funeral

The remains of former Irish Independent photographer Tom Burke await their final journey to Glencullen cemetery following his funeral mass in the Church of St John The Evangelist, Ballinteer PIC Gerry Mooney

More than 40 photographers stood silently in a guard of honour at the funeral of legendary photojournalist Tom Burke today.

Two lines of the country's leading professional photographers, including many who are retired, lay their cameras on the ground in tribute as the coffin of the 78-year-old lensman was carried from the Church of Saint John the Evangelist in Ballinteer in Dublin.

Read More

President Michael D. Higgins was represented at the Requiem Mass by his aide de camp Captain Paul O'Donnell.

Mr Burke was a leading photographer at Independent Newspapers for several decades until his retirement.

Expand Close Tom Burke PIC David Conachy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Burke PIC David Conachy

He covered most of the biggest stories in Ireland for half a century. He also covered many stories overseas for the media group.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and other political leaders issued statements in recent days marking their respect and admiration for Mr Burke's professionalism and dedication.

Fr Aaron Vinduska in his homily at the funeral said he had "an extraordinary talent that touched almost everyone in this country - a talent that he shared with so many. It was a talent that gave us a memory of some of the most important moments of the last 50 years.

"A talent that not only tried to capture a moment of history but a talent that told an entire story in one picture and share it with all....His pictures made real our history and we are deeply indebted to him."

He said Mr Burke adhered to his strong principles of always respecting the dignity of the people he photographed.

Expand Close tom and charlie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp tom and charlie

He would never share an image that took away the dignity of the person.

His daughter Yvonne in her eulogy spoke of his love, kindness, and generosity to all the family, his wife Mel, five children, six grandchildren, extended family, and all his loved ones.

"As a family we could not be prouder of Dad. He was a truly remarkable photographer and he leaves behind a legacy that will educate and inspire generations to come," she said.

She said if her father did not know a person's name, he addressed them as 'Friend.' "Everyone to Dad was 'Friend''.

Expand Close 'Irish Independent' photographer Tom Burke, pictured here in 1983, died this week aged 78 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Irish Independent' photographer Tom Burke, pictured here in 1983, died this week aged 78

His grandson Eoin (23) said his grandfather was happiest "when the whole family was around and his camera was out clicking away with the flash going bananas."

Among the congregation were many figures in Irish photojournalism over the years with strong representation from the Professional Photographers Association of Ireland.

Among executives of Mediahuis Ireland in attendance were Irish Independent and Independent.ie editor Cormac Bourke, Group head of news Kevin Doyle, Ireland Editor Fionnan Sheehan, and many retired members of staff, including Michael Denieffe.

Read More



