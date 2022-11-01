An Board Pleanála: After months of revelations, the procedures, practices and mindset at planning board are set to change under reforms set out by regulator

Wednesday is leg polishing day at An Bord Pleanála. It’s when the cleaners must tackle the underside of the tables in the canteen and “polish leg and base”, according to the janitor’s work schedule.

The schedule, compiled for a new contract on offer, is full of instructions like this, with every task detailed by floor, room, appliance, fixture and frequency.

Each must be individually initialled and time marked when complete, every time, every day, so there is full traceability.

Such meticulous record-keeping did not extend to the activities of the board.

After months of their dirty linen being washed in public, we now know that minutes of meetings were not kept, reasons for departing from inspectors’ recommendations were scantly addressed and attention to conflict of interest declarations was lacking.

It is difficult even to ascertain who made decisions about what. The view was taken that decisions were collective even in cases where as few as two members may have sealed a project’s fate.

All this – the procedures, practices and mindset – is to change under reforms recommended by the Office of the Planning Regulator and accepted by the Minister for Housing.

It is understood these are largely welcomed internally.

Most of the staff of almost 200 are behind-the-scenes people handling a heavy and increasingly complex workload and resent a spotlight on the organisation because of questions around the non-staff board.

The reforms will take time to bed in, requiring new legislation, additional resources and some restructuring.

In the meantime, there are serious practical challenges facing the organisation.

It currently has just six board members, including chairperson Dave Walsh.

It has 101 strategic housing development (SHD) cases on hand after a last-minute rush to beat the June cut-off for final application.

A minimum of three members must consider each application (two-member decisions are not allowed since the current controversies arose).

If three members were to take a morning to separately read the copious reports that accompany such an application, and then come together in the afternoon to jointly discuss its merits and determine its fate, outstanding SHDs would take up all the time of half the board for the next five months.

Meanwhile, the regular appeals backlog is growing.

There were 1,600 normal planning appeals outstanding at the end of September, some waiting a year for a decision when the statutory objective is 18 weeks.

There are other planning matters the board must deal with too involving strategic infrastructure, compulsory purchase orders, strategic development zones, rights of way and many others.

Strategic infrastructure cases currently with the authority include the massive MetroLink, Dart extension and BusConnects projects and the controversial Shannon LNG development.

Cases due to be submitted early next year include seven enormous offshore wind developments without which hopes of even half meeting our climate action commitments collapse.

Advertisements seeking expressions of interest from private sector planners for ‘fee per case’ work to boost capacity ran recently.

During the early 2000s building boom, An Bord Pleanála (ABP) relied heavily on extra help like this but scarcely any have been used since 2009.

Although fee-per-case work can attract experienced, retired planners, it is not an ideal solution.

A 2016 government-ordered review of ABP found a need for greater consistency in how the staff inspectors compiled and prepared reports so bringing in casual labour from outside risks undoing progress on that front.

ABP says it received 50 expressions of interest to the advertisement but has yet to assign cases.

Such a response may be a surprise as several private sector planners contacted said the fee was far below that needed to attract candidates.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is meanwhile taking steps to replenish the board but there are complications.

Until law is enacted to introduce a new open competition appointments system to replace the archaic process of nomination by sectoral interests, he can personally appoint temporary members.

They must be “officers of the Minister”, however, and the Minister has said he will not appoint people from his own department.

They may have worked on planning policies or projects and in the current circumstances, any hint of a conflict of interest must be avoided. So he must find appropriately skilled people from other departments, second them to his department to make them his officers and then transfer them to the board.

He has asked for volunteers to make themselves known by today so it should become clearer this week how many there are to choose from.

The law also says temporary members cannot make up more than a third of the ordinary members of the board. With five ordinary members currently serving, that would limit the temporary appointments to just two and the full board would have just eight members when by necessity given the workload, it needs 10. To get round this, the Minister is invoking a clause that allows him to directly appoint one ordinary board member where expertise in the environment is needed.

The €127,000-a-year post was advertised last Friday and stipulates candidates must have knowledge of the marine environment and the new Maritime Area Planning Act. Paul Hyde had some expertise in this area and it is going to be essential for the board to get to grips with this entirely new area before the offshore wind developments come across their table.

When this appointment is made, there will be six ordinary members which allows the appointment of three temporary members so the board, including the chair, will have 10 members.

However, the board will lose three of its current ordinary members when their terms expire in February, June and July next year.

The Department of Housing did not clarify how their departures would be handled.

It seems optimistic to think that a new open competition system of appointments will be in place in time.

A permanent, full-time legal adviser of barrister rank is also to be sought to sit in on board meetings, advise on cases and provide governance oversight.

This was also recommended in the 2016 review but Dave Walsh told an Oireachtas committee during the summer the money on offer was too low to attract candidates.

At the time, judicial review proceedings against ABP’s decisions were increasing.

A review by the Office of the Planning Regulator of judicial reviews between 2012 and this year showed how they grew from four cases with none lost to around 20 cases in 2020 and 2021 with about half lost.

Despite the clear trend that was emerging, no one seems to have revisited the issue.

Further judicial reviews are now pending and, as two cases in recent weeks showed, the criminal prosecution of the former deputy chairman of the board and question marks over procedures and practices at the board generally is adding firepower to challengers’ armoury.

Meanwhile, a new contract for the management and maintenance of ABP’s substantial headquarters is up for grabs, including roles for cleaning staff.

With the exhaustive requirements stipulated, they won’t get away with sweeping anything under the carpet.

The challenge for the organisation as a whole is to convince the public that it adheres to the same standards.