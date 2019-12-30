Amy Fitzpatrick's father appeals for information on 12th anniversary of disappearance

THE FATHER of missing Amy Fitzpatrick has issued an emotional appeal to his daughter’s friends for any information they might have about her disappearance.

In a video posted on social media, Christopher Fitzpatrick said he was begging for anyone with any information to contact gardaí.

It comes as he prepares to mark the 12th anniversary of the day she went missing – January 1, 2008.

“I want to appeal to Amy’s friends. They are a little bit older now and probably have children of their own and possibly have information that could lead us to Amy and bring her home.

“I beg you, please come forward and let’s bring Amy home,” he said.

He asked for anyone with information “no matter how small” to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200.

The heartbroken father also thanked everyone for their support over the last 12 years.

“We just want to bring Amy home, that’s all we want, thank you for your support” he said.

Amy was 15-years-old when she went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in the Spanish resort of Mijas Costa, near Malaga, on the evening of New Year’s Day.

The Dublin teenager had been living in Spain with her mother Audrey Mahon, Audrey’s partner Dave Mahon, and her brother Dean.

Dean was stabbed to death in May 2013. Dean’s stepfather, Dave Mahon, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for his manslaughter.

