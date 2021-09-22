Alpacas back on wedding guest lists as couples expand their plans after Covid-19 restrictions eased

Alpacas are back on the wedding guest list as couples return to planning their big day in style.

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions on weddings has led to a deluge of calls to the Boyne Valley Alpaca Farm from brides-to-be wanting to have the gentle animals entertain their guests at their pre-reception.

Last week, some of the farm favourites Anthony, Monty, Gibbs and Peanut dressed in tuxedos to attend one wedding in Ardee, Co Louth, where they were on their best behaviour and gave guests “lots of kisses”.

Farm owner Ellie Moonan is already getting collars to size the rest of the male alpaca clan on her farm, outside Collon.

"Bigger weddings have only just been given the go ahead and our phones have started hopping," she said.

"Before Covid-19, alpacas were becoming in demand for Irish couples, who were following the trend of many other European countries to have the friendly animals in the wedding pictures.

"They tend to be popular as a feature of the 45 minute drinks reception where pictures can be taken and it's not that long for the alpacas to have to be in attendance.

"I have 26 alpacas but the males are the wedding goers as the females often tend to be pregnant. Over Covid-19, we got the alpacas used to walking around with people.

"They have a bad name for spitting but in truth, alpacas only spit if they are provoked or stressed - it's their last means of defence really.

"And of course, we ask guests not to hover around their backsides, because they could get a kick, though their feet are padded like dogs, and not hooved.

"They are very curious animals so when you look at them, they'll come close to look at you and it looks like they are giving you a kiss, which is of course, hugely popular at receptions.

"All my alpacas have names and at present Anthony, Gibbs, Peanut and especially Monty are in demand. I think Monty gives the most kisses," she said

The alpacas also hit the headlines last January for munching on discarded Christmas trees to get their fill of Vitamin C and A.