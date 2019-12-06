Almost a third of people reoffend within a year of being sentenced - new report

ALMOST a third of offenders managed by the Probation Service reoffended within a year of being sentenced with teenagers the most likely to relapse.

A detailed report by the CSO into recidivism in Ireland shows that the highest rate of reoffending occurs in Westmeath and Limerick at 50pc and 42pc respectively.

In Dublin the rate of recidivism was 30pc on average of those sentenced, while the lowest levels of reoffending were in Mayo.

According to the report, those convicted of a burglary offence are the most likely to commit a crime within three years of being sentenced with half of those doing so.

In comparison, people who are sentenced for a sexual offence have a low-rate of reoffending within three years of committing a sex crime, at just 6pc.

The Probation Reoffending Statistics includes data for individuals who entered the Probation Service in 2013, 2014 and 2015, and looks at recidivism over a period of one, two and three years.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the report highlights that the majority, or 54pc, of probationers from 2013 did not reoffend within the full three year period which he described as a positive.

“I am aware of the particular challenges posed by those convicted of burglary offences. Action has been taken by Government on this particular issue across a number of fronts. The Criminal Justice (Burglary of Dwellings) Act 2015 was enacted as a response to repeat offending in this area and targets repeat burglary offenders through new measures relating to bail and providing for consecutive sentencing for repeat offending,” Mr Flanagan said.

“An Garda Síochána too, through Operation Thor, is taking a broad range of actions to tackle burglary and property related crime. The scale of Garda activity under Operation Thor has resulted in approximately 10,000 arrests between November 2015 and May 2019. This focused Garda attention is continuing, to help keep all our communities safe,” he added.

Commenting on the latest Probation Reoffending data, Olive Loughnane, Statistician, said: “This publication supersedes the Probation Recidivism Statistics Publication.

“The level of reoffending within one year has fallen from a high of 35.5pc in the 2008 cohort to a low of 28pc in the 2013 cohort. The 2015 figure was 30.3pc. These figures exclude Post Release Supervision Orders which were included for the first time in the analysis of the 2013 cohort.

“Those aged under 18 are almost three times more likely to reoffend as those aged 45 and over,” she added.

Online Editors