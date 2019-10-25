ALMOST A third of employees would be willing to take a 10pc pay cut if it meant more flexible working conditions and remote working, according to new research.

ALMOST A third of employees would be willing to take a 10pc pay cut if it meant more flexible working conditions and remote working, according to new research.

Almost a third of employees are willing to take a 10pc pay cut if it meant flexible working conditions, survey finds

A survey conducted Europe-wide found that 32pc of employees say that they would be willing to take a 10pc salary reduction to be able to work more flexibly.

Over half of respondents said that they expect to work remotely and at convenient hours.

Nearly 80pc of employees also believe that it is up to the employer to provide the tools necessary for remote working, including working from home or away from the office.

28pc of workers would also take a 10pc pay cut if their employer was committed to solving social issues such as climate change and inequality.

However, 65pc of workers surveyed also fear that their employers will use automated technology to increase profit and to cut jobs in the study by Ricoh Europe.

Respondents also predicted that drastic changes will take place in the workforce as 34pc expect to work collaboratively with robots or artificial intelligence in the next five years.

“For employees, the onus is on employers to leverage the new tools available to make a positive difference both in work and in the wider community,” said Gary Hopwood, managing director of Ricoh Europe.

He explained that employers need to embrace their employee’s views to make changes in the workplace "whilst remembering that human workers are absolutely crucial within the workplace of the future".

“Business owners need to realise the potential benefits of adopting an eco-friendly approach that takes advantage of automation and also empowers people, such as increased productivity and talent retention,” he added.

Approximately 3,000 workers were surveyed by Ricoh Europe, a technological company headquartered in Japan.

Online Editors