Almost 8,000 Ford cars recalled due to fears that leaking battery acid could cause fires

Nearly 8,000 Ford family cars have been recalled over potential fire hazards due to leaking battery acid.

A total of 7,733 Mondeos, Galaxys and S-MAX models produced between February 13, 2014 and February 11, 2019 are affected in Ireland, according to recall details by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

Exactly how many of each model is affected is not yet clear.

The CCPC says a potential leakage of battery acid around the negative terminal could cause a monitoring sensor to fail. A growth of copper sulphate could accumulate as a result and lead to increased current flow. That, in turn, could cause the surrounding material to heat so much it could ignite and result in a fire.

The CCPC said Ford will directly contact all relevant customers to arrange for repairs.

