Almost 25,000 people killed on Irish roads in last 60 years

This Sunday marks ‘World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims’, a day when commemorations take place globally to remember those injured or killed in road traffic collisions.

According to the Road Safety Authority over 80,000 people have been seriously injured on Irish roads since the recording of serious injuries began in 1977.

To date in 2019 a total of 125 families, friends and communities have lost a loved one.

To remind people of the annual event and raise awareness of the services taking place nationwide, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) held a special event for family members of those who were killed or seriously injured in road traffic collisions.

The event featured special performance by Fr Liam Lawton, award-winning multi-platinum singer-songwriter.

Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority, is urging people to remember those who have lost loved ones on Irish roads and to reflect on their own behaviour when behind the wheel.

“World Day of Remembrance is also a poignant way to remind ourselves that behind the statistics are real people,” she said.

“They were somebody’s father, brother, son, mother, sister or daughter. There are events taking place around the country to mark the day so I would urge people to go along if you can.

“If you can’t please make a pledge to take greater care on the road, out of respect for the victims and their families,” she said.

The RSA will be joining forces with An Garda Síochána, Local Authorities, Emergency Services and victim support groups at services which will be held across the country to remember those who have died on Irish roads. A full list of these events is available on www.rsa.ie.

Minister for Transport Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, said that World Day of Remembrance allows every shattered family and community to remember those who have been killed or injured on our roads and reminds us of the people left behind.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, so let’s work together to make our roads as safe as possible and be mindful of all people using the road.”

David Sheahan, of the National Roads Policing Unit said gardai are working with the RSA, road safety groups and individuals nationwide to ensure that fewer families have to suffer the grief of losing a loved one.

“As the evenings get darker and the festive season approaches we remind road users to be vigilant and ensure you are wearing hi-visibility items and can be seen when out walking or cycling,” he said.

“Wearing a seat-belt, putting mobile phones away while driving are things we should be doing each and every day.”

The United Nations designated the third Sunday in November as World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims. It is now recognised across the world and this year marks the 13th year it has been held in Ireland.

Activities are also taking place to mark World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims across Ireland including remembrance services and ceremonies.

A list of events can be found on rsa.ie

Online Editors