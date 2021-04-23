Almost 2,000 people sharing a room with non-family members in direct provision despite Covid guidelines

Almost 2,000 people are sharing a room with a non-family member in the direct provision asylum system despite Covid concerns.

The Irish Refugee Council has raised concern on this figure, and it has risen since the beginning of the pandemic.

This time last year 1,700 people in Direct Provision were sharing a room with someone who isn’t in their family, which has now risen to 1,892.

The figures were released in response to a parliamentary question by Independent TD Catherine Connolly.

Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, said the situation is contrary to the advice given by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

“The figures demonstrate the need to end Direct Provision as soon as possible,” he said.

Mr Henderson said the first step in ending the system would see own-room accommodation for single people in reception centres.

These people would then receive supports from the community.

“Legal advice obtained by the Irish Refugee Council last year also stated that obligations on the Irish State during the pandemic included the provision of single or household occupancy accommodation as an essential measure to ensure social distancing and to limit the spread of the virus,” Mr Henderson said.

He added that people living in Direct Provision “should be prioritised for the vaccine as soon as practicable.”

"HIQA stated in March 2021 that residents and staff in Direct Provision presented with an increased risk of infection of Covid-19, but comparable rates of severe disease relative to the general population,” Mr Henderson said.

The Government has vowed to end the group housing system in which asylum seekers are housed while they wait, sometimes for year, for their applications to be processed, and replace it with individual accommodation and speed up the process.