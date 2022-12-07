Almost 11,000 households renting privately at risk of homelessness, Threshold 2021 report finds

More than half of private tenants who contacted housing charity Threshold for help were deemed to be at risk of homelessness, according to the charity’s annual report for 2021.

Almost 20,000 households contacted the charity for assistance last year, with 10,729 of these deemed to be at risk of entering homelessness.

Approximately 2,000 households contacted Threshold for help on at least two separate occasions in 2021, the charity said. These repeated calls for help were among over 60,000 contacts that the charity fielded in total last year.

The termination of tenancies continued to be the biggest issue facing those who sought the charity’s help, with close to 30pc of all calls from people who received a notice of termination from their landlord in 2021.

Threshold CEO John-Mark McCafferty said around 12,000 households contacted the housing charity for the first time in 2021.

“Our advisors supported this stark number of households with over 22,000 issues, meaning that some households faced two separate challenges in their private rental accommodation in the space of 12 months and required Threshold’s advice or help to deal with these.

“Our work is critical in supporting householders to remain in their homes, during what is a deepening housing crisis for many of those who rent and feel vulnerable,” Mr McCafferty said.

Threshold helped a total of 19,947 households in 2021, of which 10,729 were deemed to be at risk of entering homelessness.

Threshold advisors also represented 255 renters at the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) and assisted 291 more to submit disputes last year, while also identifying 121 private renters who had been discriminated against as they were seeking HAP.

Mr McCafferty said government efforts to alleviate pressure on private tenants, such as a five-month ban on evictions and increased financial supports were appreciated, but also stressed that, “we are reliant on the increase of affordable and secure housing which must be accelerated if we wish to see this crisis ease. This is the absolute priority and the only way the situation can and will improve”.

There are close to 11,400 people currently homeless within the State - the highest number ever recorded. This includes nearly 3,500 children.

The number of homeless people in Ireland grew by 422 between September and October of this year - the largest one-month jump in homelessness since May 2020.

Threshold said it intervened to prevent more than 1,000 households from becoming homeless between July and September of this year alone.

The Government introduced an eviction ban from October 30 to March 31 next year, due to the fear many families would become homeless during the winter amid already record homelessness figures.