THE company planning to open the country’s first supervised injection facility said most of the issues raised in 99 objections “actually highlight the need for the facility”.

Almost 100 objections to country's first supervised injection centre 'highlight the need for the facility'

Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI) said the observations by hotels, bars and tourism services have pointed out current issues in Dublin’s inner city which they said the facility would address.

The current Merchants Quay premises is used for homeless and drugs services, with MQI intending to install the injection facility in a large basement.

No decision on planning permission has yet been made by the council after it requested more information from MQI.

This must be provided by a May 30 deadline.

The council is asking for information on MQI’s operational plan, and for it to show the need for the service and if there is an over-concentration of such services in the vicinity.

It also wants to know about the policing plan.

Many objections focused on the location of the facility being inappropriate.

A proposed injecting booth in the basement at the Riverbank Centre at Merchants Quay Pic Steve Humphreys

However, MQI day manager Derek Parker, a psychiatric nurse, said that as part of the tendering process initiated by the HSE, a location in the inner city was needed.

Mr Parker said if it was located on the outskirts of the city, those who could avail of it would not go there.

He said MQI had to make the case to locate it at its premises.

He explained that while he was not dismissing the concerns raised in the objection letters to the council, he was disappointed, saying supervised injecting would prevent people from being exposed to drug abuse and paraphernalia.

The basement at the Riverbank Centre at Merchants Quay where the proposed medically supervised injecting facility will be situated Pic Steve Humphreys

Mr Parker said children going to school and being exposed to this was “unacceptable”.

“We understand the concerns people have. However, we look at the international evidence, there’s over 100 of these facilities worldwide,” he said.

“I’d say we were disappointed. When you mention an injecting facility, there’s an anxiety around the unknown and when people hear that phrase, they get anxious.”

Describing injection centres elsewhere, he said: “They’re in city centres, such as this one.

The Riverbank Centre at Merchants Quay where the proposed medically supervised injecting facility will be situated Pic Steve Humphreys

“Like most inner cities, Dublin has a problem with public injecting, it has a problem with anti-social behaviour.

“These facilities take drug injecting off the streets into a healthcare environment.

“A lot of the observations and objections highlight the current state and it actually highlights the need for this facility.

“When we hear of bars, tourist services and hotels, they’re struggling because there’s public injecting going on in and around the area.

“It’s happening in our alleyways, in our toilets, in our courtyards – wouldn’t it be better if the people who are carrying out this behaviour had a clean, supervised and compassionate space to do that?”

Among those to object were Failte Ireland, which said it was concerned about the effects on tourist attractions in the area, such as Dublin Castle, Christ Church Cathedral, St Patrick’s Cathedral and the Guinness Storehouse, which are all nearby.

However, Mr Parker said evidence in other countries showed there was no rise in crime or anti-social behaviour.

“The location was specified in the tender, and as part of the consultation process, it identified that it has to be in this part of the city,” he said.

“The majority of these facilities are in inner cities, they’re where the problem is.

“The people who are going to use this facility are already here, they’re already injecting in Dublin 8.

“Evidence again shows that people don’t travel long distances to use these facilities.

“They use these facilities because of the location, so if we put this out in Santry, nobody’s going to go out there to use it other than the people who are around there.”

He said Barcelona’s supervised injecting facility was located in the tourist trap Las Ramblas, and they had seen an 80pc decrease in discarded needles.

