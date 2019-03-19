Alleged whistleblower sends letter to Dáil committee on FAI governance

The Oireachtas Transport and Sport Committee will seek legal advice on the contents of a letter from an alleged whistleblower it has received in relation to the FAI.

The Oireachtas Transport and Sport Committee will seek legal advice on the contents of a letter from an alleged whistleblower it has received in relation to the FAI.

The letter makes a number of allegations regarding governance at the organisation.

It's understood members of the committee will seek advice on the letter today.

Last night, the FAI said it would not be making any further comment on the subject of chief executive John Delaney's €100,000 loan to the association until the beginning of next month.

Affairs in Abbotstown have come under scrutiny after the revelation Mr Delaney had provided his employer with a bridging loan in April 2017.

Cash-flow

It was repaid in June of that year, with Mr Delaney explaining that the transaction took place because the FAI had a short-term cash-flow issue.

The episode has raised questions about the FAI's governance and financial wellbeing.

"The FAI is currently undertaking a full review of its executive governance and senior management structures," the statement from the association said.

"This review will be completed and all actions approved by early April when a full press conference will be held to reveal all outcomes.

"In the meantime, the association reiterates that the bridging loan was made in the best interests of the FAI in 2017 when it experienced a short-term cash-flow issue."

Irish Independent