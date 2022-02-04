Alleged sexual assault of a female soldier by male officer investigated

The alleged sexual assault of a female soldier by a male Army officer is being investigated by the Defence Forces.

The alleged sexual and physical assault occurred in a Dublin barracks on the same day as an outdoor party with alcohol was held during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The investigation comes as the Government comes under pressure to investigate abuse, sexual assault and harassment of female military members.

The officer is expected to face a court martial over the allegations.

A late lunch party on the day of the incident resulted in a number of Army officers being subsequently reprimanded by the head of the Defence Forces. Later that night, the on-duty female soldier was allegedly assaulted by the off-duty officer.

The Military Police investigated and have filed a full report to the Director of Military Prosecutions.

This is the military equivalent of the Garda Síochána sending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions. A court martial is expected in the coming months.

The female soldier is described as a dedicated member of the Defence Forces and held in high regard by her colleagues.

The alleged sexual and physical assault happened on June 25, 2020, at McKee Barracks, beside the Phoenix Park.

"That is the subject of an ongoing current investigation. We are unable to comment,” a Defence Forces spokesperson told the Irish Independent.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney has been notified of the investigation, although it’s not clear when exactly he was appraised of it. He actually became Minister for Defence the day after the incident.

"We are aware of it. A military justice process is ongoing,” Mr Coveney’s spokesman said.

The Women of Honour group, which represents female former members of the Defence Forces who allege they were subjected to abuse, sexual assault and harassment by male colleagues, is pressing for a statutory investigation into the treatment of female members of the military.

The group met with both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Mr Coveney in the past ten days. They walked out of the meeting with Mr Coveney and emerged disappointed from the meeting with Mr Martin.

The Government has announced a judge-led independent review to look at issues related to sexual misconduct, bullying, harassment and discrimination in the Defence Forces.

Meanwhile, the then chief of staff of the Defence Forces, Mark Mellett, reprimanded a number of officers for a party in the barracks that same day.

“The Defence Forces has conducted a formal investigation into an outdoor late lunch, which took place in McKee Barracks in June 2020,” a Defence Forces statement said.

"It was determined that this lunch did not contravene Defence Forces Covid-19 protocols as it was a programmed daily lunch for those working during normal working hours, which was held outdoors and in a manner compliant with Covid-19 protocols extant at that time.

"The investigation found the serving of alcohol at the lunch was inconsistent with the Defence Forces Alcohol Policy. As a result, a number of personnel have been the subject of a formal administrative appraisal, conducted and concluded by the Office of the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces.”