‘All we’ve become is a tax collector for the Government’

Pierce Kavanagh, Caoimhe Maloney, John Kavanagh, and Oliver Sharkey, of Kavanagh&rsquo;s Service Station, Urlingford, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan Expand

Pierce Kavanagh, Caoimhe Maloney, John Kavanagh, and Oliver Sharkey, of Kavanagh&rsquo;s Service Station, Urlingford, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Eavan Murray

For decades Kavanagh’s Service Station in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny, kept their fuel prices as low as possible to ensure footfall in their shop.

It was a business model that worked for founder Pierce Kavanagh, who welcomed the same motorists travelling from Cork to Dublin every week for 30 years.

