| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

All the gangland convictions show our strategies are working – O’Driscoll

John O&rsquo;Driscoll, Assistant Commissioner in charge of the Organised and Serious Crime service, had a baptism of fire, having been appointed shortly after the Regency Hotel attack which sparked the Kinahan-Hutch feud. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Raiders disguised as Garda armed with AK47 Assault Rifles enter the front door of the Regency Hotel Expand

Close

John O&rsquo;Driscoll, Assistant Commissioner in charge of the Organised and Serious Crime service, had a baptism of fire, having been appointed shortly after the Regency Hotel attack which sparked the Kinahan-Hutch feud. Photo: Steve Humphreys

John O’Driscoll, Assistant Commissioner in charge of the Organised and Serious Crime service, had a baptism of fire, having been appointed shortly after the Regency Hotel attack which sparked the Kinahan-Hutch feud. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Raiders disguised as Garda armed with AK47 Assault Rifles enter the front door of the Regency Hotel

Raiders disguised as Garda armed with AK47 Assault Rifles enter the front door of the Regency Hotel

/

John O’Driscoll, Assistant Commissioner in charge of the Organised and Serious Crime service, had a baptism of fire, having been appointed shortly after the Regency Hotel attack which sparked the Kinahan-Hutch feud. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Paul Williams Email

In 1981 the Garda Review magazine asked a fresh-faced young recruit in Templemore about his aspirations for the future.

The enthusiastic – and highly unusual – reply from the young Dubliner was greeted with wry smiles by his more hard-bitten superiors.

The northsider grandly declared that he wanted to influence policing policy in An Garda Síochána in the future.

Related topics

More On An Garda Síochána

Most Watched

Privacy