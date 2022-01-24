‘All she ever wanted to do was to become a teacher, which she was born to do’ – hundreds gather for vigil for Ashling Murphy

Students, staff and members of the public at a vigil for Ashling Murphy held at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick. Photo: Eamon Ward

The heartbroken family of Ashling Murphy joined students at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) for a vigil tonight in memory of the young school teacher who had graduated from the college just four months ago.

President of MIC, Professor Eugene Wall, fought back tears as he welcomed Ashling’s parents Kathleen and Raymond, her sister Amy, brother Cathal, and her boyfriend Ryan, to the college.

He said: “Almost four months ago on this day, Ashling emerged, happily clutching her degree parchment having realised her long held ambition to become a primary teacher.”

He said her killing had “sent shockwaves throughout the entire nation and abroad”.

Maura Murray, a classmate from Tullamore who went on to study at MIC with Ashling, fought back tears as she paid a heartfelt tribute to “our dearest friend Ash”.

“All she ever wanted to do was to become a teacher, which she was born to do.

"Ashling loved her walks, the fresh air, being surrounded by nature, she had so many plans, we will keep (her) in our hearts and minds...forever, fly high with the angels,” she added.

Dr Ailbhe Kenny, who taught Ashling at MIC, told those gathered at the vigil not to let fear of violence perpetrated by men against women to poison their right to walk, run, and enjoy their lives and freedom. “Do not allow fear, anger, grief, or sadness, ever get in the way of any of that,” she said.

The vigil also heard from Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris who said: “I wanted to be here because I’m a man, a father, and a politician, and I know that our gender, and our profession, need to do better, we need to do much more.

“As fathers of young sons, we have a duty in how we raise them, in how we ensure they are part of a cultural change. As politicians we have got to change the system.”

He said every single man must “call out misogyny and we must stand up and speak out”.

Mr Harris became emotional as he encouraged those of Ms Murphy’s generation and future generations of women and men who he said “demand action for Ashling”, to keep shouting for change.

He said politicians, including himself, “must be allies in that cause, and work with you to champion and to deliver that in every possible way we can”.

“So, tonight here we all commit to action for Ashling, because we owe it to her, we owe it to her beautiful family, and we owe it to you,” Mr Harris added.