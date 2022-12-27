All roads lead to Leopardstown as punters reignite post-Christmas horse racing tradition

Shauna O'Callaghan and Megan Satchwell, both from Dublin, at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Photo: Laszlo Geczo

Runners and riders jump the first hurdle on day one of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

There was a feverish air of expectation for the opening day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival as more than 15,000 people poured through the turnstiles for the first in-person event since 2019.

For many, it was a joyous occasion as they reignited the traditional trip to the races on St Stephen’s Day as they sipped hot whiskeys and munched on pulled-pork rolls while studying the form.

Others used it as the perfect venue to reunite with old friends they hadn’t seen since before the pandemic, while also trying to pick a winner from the seven-race card.

Weather conditions could not have been better for racing, with brilliant sunshine from early on, despite a biting wind blowing around the track.

This did not deter hordes of attendees from turning on the style, with hot pink and jade green clearly the on-trend colours this season.

Fur coats are obviously back with a bang, while some die-hards snubbed a sensible pair of tights in favour of bare legs as they braved the biting temperatures.

The younger male spectators also made an effort to dress up for the day, looking smart in two-piece suits with silver hip flasks the must-have accessory.

For many revellers, it was their first time at the south-side track, which has been given an impressive €20m make-over. This included improvements to the parade ring and a new podium.

Leopardstown Racecourse chief executive Tim Husbands said there was a huge level of excitement for this year’s four-day festival which runs all week.

“I think there’s a desire now for live sport, in the same way that the concerts have been doing very well for the last 12 months,” he said.

“I think people want to see live sport – they want to buy in to live experiences again, rather than buy something they can do at home,” he said.

“It’s fantastic out there. It’s pretty chilly but it’s beautiful sunshine.

“We haven’t done this for three years so there’s a huge amount of expectation. People are coming with their families and their friends, it will be like a reunion.”

Business was brisk through the two entrances from early on and well-organised when it came to cracking down on any underage drinking.

Youthful-looking attendees were immediately directed towards an area – ironically situated beside the Kids Zone – where they had to produce ID before getting a wristband which allowed them to purchase alcohol at the track.

Among those making their debut was Co Meath woman Rachel Carry who came with her friend, Ciara Smith, “for a bit of craic”.

“My uncle has a horse running today in the second last, Sil Ver Klass so I might put an each-way bet on that. It’s really nice today. It’s cold but it’s nice,” she said.

Sandyford resident and regular race-goer Conor Lumsden said it was “great to have it back”.

“There’s big crowds today, so good to have a few drinks with friends, I’m really enjoying it. It’s a tradition.

“There’s a good atmosphere and you see a lot of your friends you haven’t seen in a while,” he said.

“We’d always come here and then head into town for a few pints. It’s beautiful today with the bit of sunshine and not too cold.”

For those who were more interested in the racing action than the socialising, there was plenty to cheer about, with the stands jam-packed with punters.

The big surprise of the day came in the fourth race when a 33/1 outsider, Tullypole Annie, was ridden to a superb victory by female jockey Georgie Benson, from Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

Celebrating their late Christmas present were the ecstatic owners, Jolly Boys Syndicate, who got an enormous round of applause when the delighted gang entered the winners’ enclosure.

Making her win aboard the Peter Flood-trained filly even more exciting was the fact that it was Ms Benson’s first ride at the festival as well as her first winner over hurdles.

Her delighted parents Geraldine and Philip said she worked “so hard” for the victory and she couldn’t even eat the day before the race as she was so nervous.

“I’m so proud of her, all the hard work she puts in, from riding injured to all the early mornings she does. It’s brilliant for her,” said her beaming father.

“She had a winner at the Lady’s Derby last year but there was nobody there because of Covid. So to win in front of that crowd is just fantastic.”

When it came to the feature race of the day – the Brand New Racing Post App Novice Steeplechase – the 3/1 JP-McManus-owned Saint Roi – trained by Willie Mullins – eased clear of rank outsider Visionarian.

The victory gave red-hot trainer Mullins his third win of the day and his eighth victory in the race over the past 11 years.

“Everything went to plan for me so when it goes to plan it’s great and it’s great to get a winner on the first day. It just takes a bit of pressure off for the rest of the week,” said Mullins.

Organisers hailed the support received on the opening day of the festival, as a total of 15,797 people were in attendance.

This compared with 13,266 for the same day in 2019 – proof that when it comes to live racing, absence only serves to make the heart grow fonder.​