All-Ireland hurling semi-final delayed after truck shed bales of hay on M7

Incident caused tailbacks as fans heading for Croke Park caught up in delays

The All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Limerick and Waterford has been pushed back after a number of hay bales were shed on the M7 leading to traffic delays.

Fans of rival Limerick and Waterford teams were delayed in a 10 kilometre tailback caused by the incident which is believed to have happened after a truck passed underneath a fly-over on the M7 near Naas.

The incident happened around 2.20pm but traffic congestion caused lengthy delays. It was decided that the semi-final throw-in be delayed by 30 minutes to 5.30pm.

Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna said the decision to delay the match was taken for “health and safety” reasons.

Gardaí dealing with the incident, which occurred at Junction 10 Northbound, and are advising road users to avoid part of the M7.

“Two lanes remain open, however, gardaí are advising road users to avoid the area if possible,” a Garda spokesman said.

