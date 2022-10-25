‘All I want is the choice on how I say goodbye’, terminally ill man calls for legislation on assisted dying

John Wall from Quin, Co Clare, who has terminal cancer who along with others from the End of Life Ireland outside Leinster House today. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A man who has terminal cancer has said he wants “the choice on how I say goodbye”.

John Wall, an air traffic controller from Quin, Co Clare, joined members of campaign group End of Life Ireland, outside Leinster House today where they called for legalised assisted death for people suffering from terminal illnesses.

“I'd like to die peacefully with my loved ones by my side. At the moment, that just may not be possible,” Mr Wall told the Independent.ie.

“I'm here today to support the right to choose. Support the right to die with dignity in Ireland. I have terminal cancer.

“Life is as important to me as anyone else, but ultimately cancer will take mine. All I want is the choice on how I say goodbye.

“I don't believe it's an open-ended item, that someone has the right to just choose per se. I think in this case, I support dying with dignity and in relation to a terminal illness. And only then when it's approved medically under very stringent conditions.

“We are a small cohort of people. But we are important too, those of us with the terminal illness, and we have a say in this.”

End of Life Ireland handed in a petition with almost 5,000 signatures and called on politicians to let those suffering to die with dignity.

They want to make it legal for a medical practitioner to assist a person with a terminal or incurable and progressive illness which cannot be reversed by treatment.

The petition outlines that assisted dying legislation should have robust safeguards which provide choice and protection, removes the crime of assisting a patient, and eliminate the need to travel to another country.

The group wants to end delays in setting up a Special Oireachtas Committee to examine end of life medical assistance.

“The special Oireachtas committee is long overdue. I want it to be established, as a matter of urgency to discuss the issues arising from the discussions that were previously held on the Dying with Dignity bill as it currently stands,” said Mr Wall.

“The sooner that our legislators, that our elected representatives discuss the issue, the more of a chance that we have of progressing the issue.”

Kildare-based GP Dr Brendan O'Shea said: “It is now well over a year since a special committee to examine the issue of medical assistance in dying was promised.

"The delay in setting it up means Ireland is falling even further behind in addressing what is a very important issue for many people approaching end of life.”

Janie Lazar, End of Life Ireland spokesperson, said: “We all hope that our loved ones, including ourselves, will die with dignity, surrounded by the people we love, with as little pain as possible.

"Today we call on our political leaders to stop delaying this crucial discussion about assisted end of life care.”