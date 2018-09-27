All funding to Scouting Ireland from Department of Children to be suspended until Board of Directors disbands

The Department of Children and Youth Affairs has decided to suspend all funding to Scouting Ireland until the current Board of Directors disbands.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said that she was very concerned to learn of recent events, particularly the decision last Saturday to reinstate Chief Scout Christy McCann as Chair of the upcoming EGM.

There has been controversy over Scouting Ireland's handling of an allegation of rape by a female scout leader against one of its officials.

A man was suspended but was reinstated after the DPP decided not to proceed with the case.

Ms Zappone appointed former senator Jillian Van Turnhout to conduct a review.

"I have since received correspondence from the interim Chair of the Board, Annette Byrne and also from Mr Ian Elliott, child safeguarding expert, which caused me grave concern indeed," Ms Zappone said today.

"The interim Chair has indicated that she can no longer stand behind assurances previously given to me with regard to the delivery of future change essential to ensure the robust governance of the organisation.

"Indeed she has indicated that, based on the decision taken last Saturday, she cannot have confidence in the current Board to act impartially when the current independent investigation is completed .

The minister said that Mr Elliott was "appalled" by last Saturday's decision and said that he pointed out his "strong view that bad governance generates risk to young people".

"It is plainly wrong that any publicly funded youth organisation would be led by Directors who do not put the interests and safety of young people to the fore."

Minister Zappone said that this is a crucial moment for Scouting Ireland and urged the Directors to do the right thing "for the future of the organisation and for the future of scouting in this country and to serve the best interests of young people".

