All aboard for VR experience to witness what life was like on an emigrant ship

New technology is being used to give people a chance to experience the journey taken by Irish emigrants to America in the 19th century.

Historians believe several million Irish people emigrated during the century, with about 1.3 million leaving during the Famine years from 1845 to 1852.

Most of the emigrants travelled to America on ships which would take several weeks to cross the Atlantic.

However, some of the vessels became known as “coffin ships” because of the high number of deaths among passengers due to the cramped and insanitary conditions on board.

Standards improved as the century progressed and the journey from Ireland to America was reduced to between seven and 10 days.

A new virtual reality (VR) experience is being developed to give people a chance to find out for themselves what the journey was like for the emigrants.

The experience will recreate the journey on board State of Nebraska, one of the ships used to transport emigrants from Ireland in the latter stages of the 19th century.

State of Nebraska set sail regularly from Derry for New York and Boston.

The VR headset experience is being created as part of the TIDE project which involves several countries along the Atlantic coastline in Europe, including Ireland, England, Spain and Portugal. As part of the project, which was established in 2018, the countries are encouraged to create new tourism projects which celebrate their strong maritime history.

The State of Nebraska VR project is being managed by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The council is also developing a VR tool to allow people to experience life on a naval destroyer hunting for German submarines in the Atlantic during World War I.

When finished, the VR experiences will be located within a new maritime museum being built in Derry.

A report presented to a recent meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council outlined more details about the project.

“The visitor will experience the virtual transformation of the present-day riverside into the bustling 19th century port, complete with the atmosphere including the sounds and sights of a busy international maritime environment,” the report stated.

“From there they will experience an emotional farewell to their loved ones before travelling on the State of Nebraska across the Atlantic to finally end their journey upon seeing the incredible sight of an electrically lit New York City.”

It is planned that the VR tools will be ready by next October and will be available for use across the council area, before being permanently based in the Derry North Atlantic Museum, which is due to open in 2024.