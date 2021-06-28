Alison Gilliland profile: The self proclaimed ‘rural dissident’ who is Dublin’s new Lord Mayor

Self-proclaimed rural dissident, Labour Party councillor Alison Gilliland, the daughter of a dairy farmer is the new Lord Mayor of Dublin.

The elevation of the Dublin Central councillor, whose family from Ballybay, Co Monaghan, has been welcomed by her local area colleagues of all political hues.

“She is diligent, she doesn’t waste time, and she doesn’t prevaricate,” said Social Democrat councillor Patricia Roe – who spoke in despairing tones about the length of some council meetings.

Veteran Sinn Féin councillor Larry O’Toole said he was “really pleased” to hear Ms Gilliland would be donning the mayoral chains.

“I’ve been working with her now for the guts of seven years and she’s a very competent councillor and very hard working.

“She’s a good person. I do think she will make a good Lord Mayor,” he said.

Ms Gilliland, who chairs Dublin City Council’s housing strategic policy committee, will take over from the Green Party’s Hazel Chu, who unlike Ms Gilliland, had a significant public profile when she took up the role.

But those close to Ms Gilliland said she is “a very able operator” who will make the most platforms available to her.

“All my family are up in Ballybay. I am the only dissident here in Dublin. I have been here since 1995, so it is home,” she told Independent.ie.

Read More

“I am a former teacher. I qualified during the previous recession, and my age group had to leave the country to find a job. So I ended up teaching in Spain for five years.

“So I really empathise with young people nowadays who are unemployed and can’t even leave because of Covid.”

Ms Gilliland has been a member of the Labour Party since 2009 and was elected to the council in 2014.

A former primary school teacher, she has been actively involved in the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and ran for the union's general secretary in 2018, coming second to John Boyle.

She is known to hate “waffle” and as chair of the Housing Committee she is respected for a no-nonsense approach to proceedings.

“She’s lovely to work with. One of our biggest problems in our local area is we have 17 councillors at every meeting.

“A lot of people are inclined to repeat things as they like to get their voice out there, even though they are repeating exactly what the last person has just said.

“We have had problems over the last year with meetings running on for hours.

“Some people talk for so long we don’t get to the motions, or they are rushed because we have been sitting there for literally four hours. It’s horrific,” said Ms Roe.

“But Alison is a person who does not speak unnecessarily, she is succinct and to the point,” she added.

When asked about this, Ms Gilliland said almost hesitantly: “I don’t really do waffle.

“It wastes time. At the end of the day, it’s about getting stuff done.

“We can talk a lot about issues, but unless we actually knuckle down and make decisions and be active, then we aren’t doing our constituents any good.

“I think I’m a good decision-maker. My day job is project management and getting projects up and running – making progress every day so we actually get something at the end of it.”

While Ms Gilliland is great at talking policy, she hits a wall when asked to describe herself.

“This is the thing; I’m not good at talking about myself.

“I can talk about housing if you want?” she joked.

When asked to describe herself, she identifies as a trade unionist and mentions her role within the INTO as Equality officer.

“One of the focuses I want to have is on women’s voices. I am only the tenth female Lord Mayor (of 353).

“A lot of our decision-making at council, because most of our managers are male, and they tend to look at the city – the activities and functions – through a male lens.

“We need to be more conscious of how women experience our city.

“For example, John Vianney is our local club here (in Beaumont); they have a huge amount of girls teams, but they have no toilet facilities.”

Housing like all public representatives in Dublin is a major issue for Ms Gilliland.

The fact she is taking office during a pandemic in a city experiencing its worst housing crisis in a generation is foremost in her mind.

“You have Covid making us all insecure, and then you have the housing issue on top of that.

“Part of my role as Lord Mayor will be to give voice to that and hopefully, steer the city in a direction that will be conscious of well-being and with an understanding of people’s lives.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”