Alert issued against rogue traders after elderly woman paid 'extortionate price' for tools she didn't need - including 12 chainsaws

GARDAI have issued a warning about bogus callers and rogue traders, otherwise known as 'cold callers', after an elderly woman was pressurised into paying for tools she did not want or need - including 12 chainsaws.

According to gardai, the elderly woman, who lives alone, handed over "a substantial amount of money made up of several cheques" for 12 chainsaws, 11 generators, 7 power washers and other tools.

Most of the cheques were cancelled before they were cashed.

Gardai in Bantry in Cork are appealing to anyone who has been a victim of a similar crime to contact them, and are asking the public to inform elderly relatives and neighbours of the incident.

The Crime Prevention Office described it as a "heinous crime" and said they will put out "additional patrols" if vulnerable members of the public see bogus traders in the area.

"This is a heinous crime that was committed as it targets the more vulnerable members of our communities. If you have elderly or vulnerable neighbours and see or hear about bogus traders doing the rounds, let them and ourselves know so we can put out additional patrols," Sergeant Tony Davis said.

"If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the Gardaí immediately.

"Genuine trade’s people won’t be offended by any queries the Gardaí may make. If you are answering the door to ‘cold callers’, apply the chain or door limiter before opening the door.

"I would also ask that if anyone feels like they, or someone they know has been a victim of being sold goods for extortionate prices, or paid for a service that was not carried out, to call any Garda station and report the matter."

Sgt Davis added that members of the Community Policing Unit are "always on hand" to pay regular visits to anyone who might feel susceptible to any type of crime.

"We regularly host outings and pay visits to senior citizen’s groups and clubs so the people get to know their local Community Policing Unit and build up a relationship with them," he said.

Gardai have encouraged people to always ask for identification to verify the credibility of tradespeople that may call to the door.

They also advised the public to seek comparable estimates for services, to never engage a person who insists on cash-only payments and to never leave strangers, even bona fide workers, unsupervised in the home.

"If a person calls to your door offering you professional trade services or selling goods and you are worried they are not bona fide, tell the caller that you never employ trades people or buy goods from people who ‘cold call’ to your door," a garda spokesperson said.

"Ask for a brochure or documentation so you can carry out checks and verify their credibility. This should include a contact number and a V.A.T registered number. Be careful of documentation that only displays mobile contact numbers or incomplete addresses.

"If you are satisfied that the company or individual(s) are credible and you want to make a purchase, ask for an itemised written quotation for the exact goods/services being offered."

