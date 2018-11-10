Alcohol and cigarettes worth more than €28,000 seized by Revenue officers

Alcohol and cigarettes worth more than €28,000 were seized at Dublin Port this morning.

During routine operations Revenue officers seized 1,400 litres of wine, 76 litres of spirits and 7,780 cigarettes.

The cigarettes and alcohol were discovered when officers stopped and searched a van and bus which had arrived on a ferry from Holyhead.

The goods were hidden within various packages in the vehicles.

The cigarettes and alcohol have a combined retail value of €28,440, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €16,648.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling, they are urged to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Online Editors