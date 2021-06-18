Alcohol action group call for crack down on ‘wild west’ drink delivery industry 

The Irish Community Action on Alcohol Network (ICAAN) are calling on the Government to take action against the unregulated “wild west” of alcohol delivery services.

The ICAAN is made up of rural and urban communities across the country who want to see action taking place to prevent and reduce harmful drinking.

At a media briefing hosted by the ICAAN today, the group called for a meeting with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Minister for State Frank Feighan to discuss the introduction of new legislation to tackle loopholes in alcohol delivery services.

Currently alcohol can be ordered for delivery from licensed vendors, and from delivery apps such as Deliveroo, as well as from unlicensed “dial-a-drink” services cropping up on Whatsapp and social media.

In the case of licensed vendors, law says transactions must be completed before the alcohol leaves the premises, meaning that vendors do not see customers, who could be underage or already intoxicated, before the drink is sold and delivered.

Unlicensed “man with a van” drink delivery services are also cropping up all over the country, delivering large quantities of alcohol 24 hours a day, with no guarantee that alcohol is not being sold to underage or intoxicated customers.

Gardaí cannot use undercover test purchasers to target delivery vendors as they can with licenced premises.

A RedC poll recently commissioned by ICAAN showed 54pc of Irish adults are concerned the unregulated sale of delivered alcohol is facilitating underage drinking, 80pc said the same regulations should apply as in a licensed premises, 57pc felt stronger regulations are needed, and 56pc felt the sale of alcohol through unlicensed vendors should be banned altogether.

Hugh Greaves, co-ordinator of the Ballymun Local Drugs and Alcohol Task Force, highlighted how structure is essential for any alcohol related activity.

“Places like Portobello, in Dublin, where all sorts of things were being witnessed, that just highlighted the issue of unstructured drinking environments, and that’s the reason why you have regulation on alcohol in the first place,” he said.

“You need structure around it, and limits. We’re just looking for some structure to be brought in.

"It behoves those responsible, the Minister for Health and minister for state, to take action on this and bring forward legislation that enables regulation of the market,” he added.

Paula Leonard of Alcohol Forum Ireland outlined what ICAAN hopes to achieve with their proposed draft legislation.

“We’re not looking for the banning of drink deliveries, what we’re looking for is to have the same protections built into drink delivery that you would have on a licensed premises,” she said.

The ICAAN propose legislation which would require age verification both at the point of sale when alcohol is ordered online, as well as upon delivery.

They also want to see restriction on the delivery of alcohol to already intoxicated persons, and clearer structure around where and when the delivery of alcohol should be permitted.

“There is currently a wild west of people delivering alcohol. It’s a very unregulated and quite a dangerous space… It’s fast moving, it’s a real concern, and the Irish government really needs to catch up with it,” said Ms Leonard.

She also raised the need for greater enforcement of current alcohol laws against unlicensed vendors.

“When it comes to unlicensed vendors, those people have no licence to sell alcohol, and they’re breaking the current laws that we do have.

"They’re hiding in plain sight, it’s not difficult to find them, and it is simply an enforcement issue. We need greater resources and greater focus on this from An Garda Siochana,” she said.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on addiction, recovery and wellbeing, Thomas Gould TD, has called for swift action from the minister.

“What we are hearing is that more and more young people are getting their hands on substantial volumes of alcohol through these drink delivery services.

"We can’t have a situation where young teenagers are able to buy copious amounts of alcohol. The risk this poses to their physical and mental wellbeing is immense,” he said.

“Swift action from the minister could see these loopholes closed quickly. Given that ICAAN have now drafted regulations, the minister would simply need to put pen to paper,” he added.