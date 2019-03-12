'Alan Hawe never accessed online porn during school day' - school confirms killer wasn't facing disciplinary action

The school where killer Alan Hawe worked as a primary teacher have stated he had never accessed pornography online during the school day.

Hawe brutally murdered his wife Clodagh and their three sons, Liam, Niall and Ryan in August 2016.

His late wife’s family said recently they had learned his counselling notes detailed that he had been viewing porn on a school laptop and for this, he’d been caught “red handed.”

But in a letter from solicitors representing Hawe’s former employers at Castlerahan National School, Co Cavan, it has been stated: “The staff of Castlerahan NS including the Principal, only became aware when informed by Gardaí for the first time on Friday December 2 2016, of Mr Hawe’s online activity.

“Present at this meeting, were senior members of the Gardaí, and Túsla and the information was relayed by Gardaí to all in attendance. Senior members of HSE and NEPS were also informed that evening in the school.

“In response to specific school management queries, the Gardaí have confirmed that there was no access to pornographic websites by Mr Hawe during the school day and further, no evidence has emerged of any inappropriate activity on the part of Mr Hawe during school time.

“Whilst there has been reference to Mr Hawe being caught 'red handed' in relation to some of his activities, we can state categorically that this has absolutely nothing to do with this school and did not happen on school premises.

“At no stage was there any disciplinary process or any other investigation instigated or threatened by the school in respect of Mr Hawe.”

The school board of management asked for the clarification to be published, adding that: “As I am sure you can appreciate, these reports have caused a great deal of stress in our school community and have reignited the emotions and trauma experienced at the time of this terrible tragedy.”

The letter continued: “The broadcasts have damaged the reputation of school personnel whom, as you will appreciate, are easily identifiable in a small rural community. Their privacy has also been compromised by these reports.

“In conclusion, our clients again sincerely extend their heartfelt sympathies to the Coll and Hawe families as they continue to grieve and come to terms with their tragic loss.”

Jacqueline Connolly, Clodagh’s sister had told RTE’s Claire Byrne Live last month that the counselling notes showed Hawe had been “masturbating somewhere that he shouldn’t have been.”

She added that a conflict had taken place with a colleague in the months before he killed his wife and children.

The inquest in December 2017 revealed Hawe had been viewing porn and he’d become anxious someone might discover his obsession.

Gardai investigated the killer’s online use but did not find anything that would be considered criminal.

