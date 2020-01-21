Alan English appointed as editor of Ireland’s best-selling newspaper, the Sunday Independent

Alan English has been appointed as the new editor of Ireland’s best-selling newspaper, the Sunday Independent.

Alan English has been appointed as the new editor of Ireland’s best-selling newspaper, the Sunday Independent.

The Limerick native will bring a wealth of experience to the role, having previously worked as Group Editor Director with the regional media group Iconic Newspapers and as Editor of the Limerick Leader.

He takes over from Cormac Bourke, who is now editor of the Irish Independent and Independent.ie.

Journalists at Independent News and Media (INM) were told of Mr English’s appointment in a memo circulated this morning.

Peter Vandermeersch, Publisher at INM, welcomed the appointment, saying he is “very much looking forward to working with Alan”.

“Alan is a superlative journalist and editor and I believe he has the abilities and leadership skills to lead the Sunday Independent into the future.

“As well as refreshing the printed newspaper, Alan will also ensure that the Sunday Independent’s journalism plays a key role in our digital future,” he said.

A key part of this digital future is the launch of subscriptions on Independent.ie on February 11.

“More than 150,000 people pay for the Sunday Independent every week and now they will have the opportunity to pay for this journalism online as well,” said Mr Vandermeersch.

Mr English described his appointment as “a huge honour”.

"The newspaper is an important part of Irish life and I'm really looking forward to working with some of the best journalists in the country."

Along with holding a number of senior roles in regional Irish newspapers, Mr English has worked as a senior journalist and sports editor in London for The Sunday times.

A graduate of the University of Limerick, he is also the author of five best-selling rugby books, including the autobiographies of Paul O'Connell and Brian O'Driscoll, which were Ireland's two biggest selling sports books of the last decade.

INM is the largest newspaper publisher on the island of Ireland and is a subsidiary of Belgian group Mediahuis, which has extensive media interests in Belgium and the Netherlands, including market-leading newspapers such as De Telegraaf, NRC Handelsblad and De Standaard.

Online Editors