Airports predict a peaceful Christmas

About 137,000 people are due to travel through Dublin Airport this Christmas compared to almost 1.2 million people last year.

This year’s figure includes 10,000 connecting passengers – but mainly represents people travelling into and out of Ireland.

From Monday, December 21 to Monday, January 4, the airport is expecting an average of 8,615 passengers per day.

This is about one tenth of the average of 83,508 passengers per day over the Christmas season last year.

The busiest day during the Christmas season is expected to be Sunday, December 27.

“Dublin Airport will be quieter this Christmas than it has been in decades,” said Dublin Airport spokeswoman Siobhán O’Donnell.

Just 13,000 people are due to travel through Cork Airport this Christmas compared to almost 119,000 people in 2019. The airport is operating just five routes .

Health officials have advised against all non-essential travel throughout the pandemic.

However Tánaiste Leo Varadkar softened this message slightly this week.

Speaking on Morning Ireland he said: “If people do travel, we do appreciate that is people’s choice and there may be individual people who have individual family circumstances that require them to travel, we do appreciate that.”

