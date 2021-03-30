Airlines enjoy €634m tax break via exemptions for jet fuels

Exemptions and heavy discounts for jet fuel are the norm across Europe despite the high carbon emissions from flying

AIRLINES enjoyed a €634m tax break through exemptions for jet fuel before the pandemic struck.

They also benefitted from a 55pc increase in free permits to emit carbon, with the value rising to €132.3m.

The perks were among €2.4bn in State subsidies for fossil fuels through rebates, reductions, exemptions and direct payments.

The figure was a 1pc increase on 2018 and 69pc higher than 2000 when records began.

Airlines received the most subsidies through exemptions from excise duty, carbon tax and the National Oil Reserves Agency levy on fuel for commercial and international flights.

Those exemptions were worth €634m in 2019, up from €626m in 2018. The value of free permits allocated to them under the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme rose from €85.2m in 2018 to €132.3m.

To put that in context, €634m is more than the Government estimated in 2019 it would cost per year to make all journeys on public transport free.

Exemptions and heavy discounts for jet fuel are the norm across Europe and much of the world despite the high carbon emissions from flying.

Discussions had begun at EU level on lifting them or compensating for them by imposing higher airline passenger duties or landing fees before the pandemic left more than 90pc of flights grounded.

The figures were compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) which also found subsidies for autodiesel were worth €400m, based on revenues lost to the State by levying lower excise duty on diesel compared with petrol.

Refunds of VAT on autodiesel for business use came to another €281m while €284m in revenues was foregone by allowing reduced price marked oil, also known as green diesel, for agriculture.

The uneven application of taxes and duties means the carbon price of various fuels differs enormously.

Depending on what they buy, consumers and companies are effectively paying €259 per tonne of carbon emitted by petrol, €183 per tonne emitted by diesel, €35 per tonne for marked oil and less than €1 per tonne for jet fuel.

Other indirect subsidies included €120.8m worth of free carbon emission permits for industrial plants, an increase of €42.1m on 2018; and €43.7m in revenues foregone through royalties exemptions for oil and gas producers.

A further €134.8m was foregone through discount excise duties on kerosene and LPG used for home heating.

About 11pc of the subsidies were in the form of direct payments, mainly the fuel allowance paid to low income households which came to €220m.

The allowance is more generally viewed as a welfare support but the CSO classes any payment or support that encourages use of fossil fuels as a subsidy.

“Some fossil fuel subsidies provide important social supports,” said CSO climate statistician Clare O’Hara.

A further €25.5m was paid to subsidise the cost of electricity generation from peat through the PSO (Public Service Obligation) levy on electricity bills.

As of the end of 2019, the PSO is no longer being paid towards peat plants and is being switched to supports for renewables instead.

Online Editors