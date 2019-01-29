Air show worth €750k to Limerick economy cancelled after main sponsor withdraws

AN air show worth more than €750,000 to the Limerick economy has been cancelled after the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) withdrew as main sponsor.

The Foynes Air Show said it was unable to hold the event this year because they could not find a new main sponsor in short notice.

The IAA wrote to organisers of the show in mid-December to inform of their decision not to be the events major supporter.

In their letter, the IAA said it would be focusing its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) elsewhere.

Festival Director, Margaret O’Shaughnessy said they are “extremely disappointed” the show can’t go ahead.

“Despite our best efforts, we were unsuccessful in identifying a new main sponsor in the short timespan open to us since the announcement in mid December that the IAA was concentrating its CSR elsewhere,” she said.

“The disappointment has been compounded by the fact that this year is a big year for the Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum as it celebrates its 30th birthday on July 8, and we also mark the 80th anniversary of the first commercial passenger flight over the North Atlantic this year.”

Last year was the fifth annual event, with the IAA sponsoring it for the last two years.

“Attracting tens of thousands of visitors, including the Taoiseach, the Foynes Air Show was estimated to be worth more than €750,000 to the local economy last year alone,” Ms O’Shaughnessy said.

“There is a huge financial cost to organising and hosting the Foynes Air Show - a free family event. The ground costs alone were more that €100,000, and without the support of the IAA or another major sponsor we would also have to cover the costs of the international air acts, something we could not do without the support of a new major sponsor.

“While we have received some public money with Failte Ireland announcing sponsorship of €7,000 and Limerick City and County Council pledging €20,000 for 2019, we relied mainly on private sponsorship,” she added.

