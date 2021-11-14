Air Corps members were ‘exposed to toxic chemicals’

Two more ex-Air Corps members who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals while in the Defence Forces have died in the past month, a former employee has said.

Whistleblower Gavin Tobin, who worked as a technician with the Air Corps, has claimed more than 90 former colleagues have now died prematurely and fears their deaths could have been due to the effects of cancer-causing chemicals.

Mr Tobin said he and his former colleagues were exposed to dangerous chemicals and solvents while working at the Baldonnel Airbase and had little or no personal protection equipment and zero chemical handling training.

A number of former Air Corps members are taking the State to court after it was alleged Defence Forces personnel suffered serious health consequences over decades.

“I and many other former employees feel utterly let down, there has been no attempt to understand the scale. I don’t think they believe us, but they have to believe us,” Mr Tobin said.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney was sent protected disclosures from whistleblowers including Mr Tobin in December 2015, and an independent report on the claims found appropriate records to demonstrate the Air Corps’ compliance with health and safety standards “are not readily available”.

He wrote to Mr Coveney a year ago and claims “he has done nothing since being first made aware of the issue in 2015”.

“I got the usual acknowledgement from Coveney’s office that ‘the minister has asked his officials to look into this matter and will revert back to you in due course’, but nothing since apart from one phone call in January.

“He said that now Brexit was done he would have more time to deal with the Air Corps issue but there has been nothing since. We call it delay, deny, die. Since I went to Coveney 34 more people have died.”

Mr Tobin won a Supreme Court case in July 2019 which forced the State to provide listings of all chemicals that were in use at Baldonnel from January 1990 to February 1994.

“The Supreme Court directed the Air Corps to provide me with what should have been hundreds of safety data sheets for dangerous chemicals including adhesives, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, fuels, fuel additives, oils, greases, paints, primers, solvents, sealants, thinners, photo processing chemicals, hydraulic fluids etc. They gave me four.

“They blamed repeated discovery delays on Covid social distancing and eventually provided documentation in November last year,” he said.

A spokesman for Mr Coveney explained that the State Claims Agency (SCA) is currently managing a number of claims taken against the Minister for Defence for personal injuries alleging exposure to chemical and toxic substances whilst working in the Air Corps.

“There is ongoing engagement with the SCA in this context and consideration of the issues by the minister must necessarily be informed by this ongoing litigation. It would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this point.”