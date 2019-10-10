A MASSIVE air and sea search resumed at first light today for a lobster fisherman who failed to return to port in west Cork.

Air and sea search resumes for missing fisherman in Cork

The lone lobster fisherman was due back in port around 6pm on Wednesday evening but failed to arrive as scheduled.

An alarm was raised by his friends and fellow fisherman when he did not arrive as planned.

A major search operation by the Coast Guard, RNLI and Naval Service was launched in an area of Dunmanus Bay.

The Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 led the search which was being assisted by two RNLI lifeboats and the Naval Service patrol ship, LE William Butler Yeats.

A number of fishing vessels were also supporting the search effort for the missing man.

The operation is focused on an area of Dunmanus Bay where the fisherman is believed to have been tending to lobster pots.

The fisherman was the only person on the small craft which put to sea on Wednesday morning. It is understood he hails from the west Cork area.

A quantity of debris was found on the southern shore of Dunmanus Bay late on Wednesday evening. However, it is unclear if this debris is linked to the missing vessel.

Weather conditions in the area are understood to be quite difficult.

A shoreline search is being conducted in tandem with the air-sea search effort.

Online Editors