Áine: 'I'm in constant pain, but when the red light is on I don't feel it'

Returning to 'Morning Ireland' tomorrow, Áine Lawlor talks politics, heartbreak and Golfgate with Niamh Horan

Áine Lawlor. Picture: Mark Condren Expand

Broadcaster Áine Lawlor has no time for faux pleasantries. "I'd prefer to be at the dentist," she says, taking a seat.

She has reluctantly agreed to an interview ahead of her much-anticipated return tomorrow to Morning Ireland, following a nine-year interruption.

In 2011, she stunned listeners when she announced she was taking time out to receive treatment for cancer. It has been a long road.