'Ah sure isn't it a grand feeling' - Kilkenny Lotto winner calmly pockets €1m cheque

Ireland's newest millionaire calmly pocketed a cheque for €1m after collecting his winnings from a Daily Million draw last month.

The Kilkenny man, who bought his Quick Pick ticket at the Londis Callan Co-Op on West Street, has no plans for his windfall just yet.

But he looked like the cat who got the cream as he said: 'Ah sure isn’t it a grand feeling!'

The lucky punter, who scooped the prize from the 9pm February 15 Daily Million, knew he won on the night of the draw.

"I checked my ticket just before 10pm that night and found out that I was a millionaire," he said.

"I couldn’t believe it – in fact I still can’t believe it but I’m going to take my time to see what I want to do with the money. There’ll be no spending spree for the foreseeable future anyway!"

Earlier this month, a Centra store in Termonfeckin in Louth sold the winning ticket for a Lotto jackpot of €2,497,727.

Another Centra store, located in Dromiskin, a few miles away, sold the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize ticket from a draw just a week before.

Online Editors