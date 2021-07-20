Agriculture officials face questions over the treatment of ex-racehorses

Department of Agriculture officials are expected to face questions at an Oireachtas committee over revelations about how horses are treated once they finish their racing careers.

Senior officials are due before the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee today as part of a series of hearings into claims of doping in Irish horse racing made by trainer Jim Bolger.

However, committee members have said they will be raising questions over the treatment of racehorses when they stop competing, which were revealed in a BBC Panorama investigation aired last night.

“As far as the committee is concerned, animal welfare is front and centre at all times, If there are issues of welfare to be addressed, we will be putting questions to the officials about them,” Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty said.

Read More

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said the committee will be dealing with taxpayer funding for horse racing “in its entirety”.

“There are issues around animal welfare, doping and the euthanasia of healthy horses that will have be addressed,” Mr Carthy said.

Senator Ronan Mullen said “it is impossible to ignore” the allegations in the BBC investigation and said “it would be unseemly not to ask questions”.

“The committee should expand its hearings to cover the claims of doping and animal cruelty,” Mr Mullen said.

The Panorama documentary revealed 4,000 race horses have been slaughtered in abattoirs in Britain since 2019 – and most of the horses came from Ireland.

The programme, entitled The Dark Side of Horse Racing, included covert footage filmed inside one of the UK’s biggest abattoirs which suggested rules surrounding the slaughtering of horses are being breached.

The footage was obtained by a group called Animal Aid, which campaigns to have horse racing ended as a sport.

Three horses who feature in the documentary were trained by Cullentra House trainer Gordon Elliott. However, Mr Elliott told the programme the horses were not under his care when they were sent to the British abattoir.

Separately, the Agriculture Committee has written again to trainer Jim Bolger seeking to assure him he would be legally able to appear before a hearing to discuss his doping claims.

Mr Bolger turned down an invite to appear before the committee to discuss his allegation that Irish racing will have a Lance Armstrong moment. He said he received legal advice against attending a hearing.

Committee chair Jackie Cahill has since written to Mr Bolger seeking to offer him legal assurances about his attendance. Mr Bolger was also asked to provide the committee with a written statement on his claims.

The committee has heard evidence from Horse Racing Ireland, the Horse Racing Regulatory Board and Irish Horserace Trainers Association.

Today’s hearing will focus on the Department of Agriculture’s role in ensuring the welfare of horses is protected and standards are adhered to within the industry. Committee members are also expected to raise questions about how State funding is spent by the horse racing industry.

Mr Carthy said a significant amount of taxpayer funding for horseracing goes towards prize money. “The problem is, a small number of big trainers are winning all that money,” he said.

“Smaller trainers say that rather than promoting the industry, the money just goes to three or four big trainers,” he added.