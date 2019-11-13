Age of consent to be examined in major review of sexual offences

Tom O’Malley of the Law Reform Commission said Ireland’s age of consent is “probably high” by European standards.

He told the commission’s annual conference in Dublin it would be seeking submissions on the issue as part of a wide-ranging examination of sexual offences laws.

While the age of consent is generally 17, since 2018 it has been 18 in some circumstances. The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 made it an offence for a person in authority to engage in certain sexual acts with a child aged between 17 and 18. The child’s consent cannot be used as a defence.

Confusion over the age of consent was a factor in a recent case where a 23-year-old teacher was jailed for a year for the defilement of a 16-year-old pupil.

The teacher had believed the age of consent was 16.

Mr O’Malley, a barrister and law lecturer at NUI Galway, said he was not personally recommending the age of consent be revisited, but said he expected submissions would be sought on the issue.

The offence of incest is also set to be examined.

Mr O’Malley said there was a question over whether the offence was still needed. He said it was not an offence that seemed to be prosecuted very much as, in practice, it overlaps with defilement offences.

Mr O’Malley is also the chairman of a Government-appointed working group reviewing the investigation and prosecution of sexual offences. The review was set up to examine concerns expressed regarding the protections offered to victims in sexual offence trials following the Belfast rape trial. Mr O’Malley said the group would hopefully have completed its work by the end of this year.

He told the conference there was probably a great deal which could be done for victims and vulnerable witnesses without any need for new legislation. “Very often the greatest need and the greatest desire victims have is information. Just to know what is happening,” he said.

Mr O’Malley pointed to an English study from the 1980s which showed the first consideration of victims was access to information, the second was compensation and the third was punishment.

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre chief executive Noeline Blackwell told the conference the justice system was currently “retraumatising” victims of sexual violence. She said reporting of such crimes was not happening because it was “such a horrific procedure”.

Meanwhile, the Oireachtas Justice Committee yesterday discussed a private members bill sponsored by Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan aimed at ensuring complainants are given advice, information and assistance from the outset by a solicitor funded by the State.

At present, victims of sexual violence are entitled to free legal advice provided a prosecution is in being, and that the accused person is charged with rape, aggravated sexual assault, defilement, incest, or one of a short list of trafficking and prostitution-related offences.

Mr O’Callaghan said complainants he had spoken to did not realise at the outset the extent of the process they were getting involved in,

“For instance, they were not aware of the fact that the statements they provide to the Garda and the statements of other people supporting them will be provided to the accused as they must be,” he said.

“They are unaware of the fact that when it gets to court for the hearing of the prosecution that the complainant will be required to give evidence in respect of their statement.”

