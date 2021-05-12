After Ballymurphy, Paratroopers believed they’d get away with anything… and they were right

If members of the First Battalion of the Parachute Regiment had been brought to book for the Ballymurphy killings in August 1971, it is unlikely they’d have perpetrated the Bloody Sunday killings in Derry in January 1972 and even less likely they would have killed Richie McKinney and Robert Johnston on the Shankill Road in September the same year.

The implicit message from the furtive silence of the top brass after Ballymurphy was ‘carry on regardless’ — and they did.

One of the paratroopers involved in Ballymurphy was to be involved also in Bloody Sunday and then on the Shankill.

It would be hard to blame the man in question for coming to a conclusion that he could kill with impunity.

In all the circumstances, what else was he supposed to believe?

The huge media and political interest in the release of the inquest verdict yesterday may have given an impression that this has been the end of it, that the families’ long trek has finally reached its destination. But far from it.

The finding provides answers to a number of questions that needed answered, but in the process has raised a thicket of other, still-unanswered questions.

Breidge Voyle, daughter of one of the victims, Joan Connolly, asked yesterday: “They are now declared innocent, they were no threat to anybody… so why did (the paras) murder them in the first place?”

The Bloody Sunday precedent suggests that, understandably, not all of the relatives will want to pursue this question to the end.

Their loved ones have been proclaimed innocent to the world.

That was, overwhelmingly, the main point and purpose of their campaign.

It might even seem even churlish to some to ask for more. Years pass, even generations. At some point, there has to be what has come to be called “closure.”

But Breidge Voyle’s question will continue to loom whenever the Ballymurphy massacre is mentioned.

And it’s a far more dangerous question for the British military and political elite than anything to do with the innocence or guilt of those who were left to bleed to death on open ground.

Referring to the death of John James McKerr, Mrs Justice Siobhán Keegan said that she had been “severely hampered” by the “abject failure” of the authorities to investigate his death..

In one case, no statements had been taken from anybody, no evidence of any kind sought, much less collected.

The pattern was repeated in death after death. By any conventional standard, this points towards cover-up of a crime which we can now categorize as murder.

Who is to be made amenable for this heinous behaviour?

One soldier, Soldier F, awaits trial for Bloody Sunday.

If he feels aggrieved, he could be said to have good reason. Like the soldiers who raked Ballymurphy with gunfire, F didn’t decide capriciously to open fire on Bogsiders.

On the day, he merely did what he reasonably believed was expected of him.

And that’s the core and kernel of it.

Who contrived the circumstances in which a substantial number of soldiers came to feel OK about killing citizens who cannot have been perceived as armed or dangerous?

This question was left unanswered by the Bloody Sunday Inquiry under Lord Saville Inquiry. But it is brought before us again now, in relation to the very same soldiers.

Mrs Justice Keegan has told us what happened.

But how did it happen, and why, at whose instigation, and what’s going to be done about it now?

This won’t go away.