After Ballymurphy, Paratroopers believed they’d get away with anything… and they were right

Eamonn McCann

Eamonn McCann. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com Expand

If members of the First Battalion of the Parachute Regiment had been brought to book for the Ballymurphy killings in August 1971, it is unlikely they’d have perpetrated the Bloody Sunday killings in Derry in January 1972 and even less likely they would have killed Richie McKinney and Robert Johnston on the Shankill Road in September the same year.

The implicit message from the furtive silence of the top brass after Ballymurphy was ‘carry on regardless’ — and they did.

