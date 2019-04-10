Aer Lingus flights face threat of disruption as Stobart Air staff back industrial action

AER Lingus flights face the threat of disruption after staff at an airline that operates 21 of its routes backed industrial action.

It is understood that the airline is currently making contingency plans following the announcement by Stobart Air’s cabin crew today.

“Aer Lingus notes the outcome of the ballot by Stobart cabin crew,” said a spokesperson.

“We will await an update of any notification of industrial action to Stobart before commenting further.”

Fórsa, which represents the Stobart cabin crew, said they voted unanimously for industrial action up to strike action over the airline’s refusal to recognise the union.

It claimed it will not engage with it on pay and working conditions.

The union said the ballot was 100pc in favour of industrial action and 84pc of staff voted.

Fórsa official Ashley Connolly said the result gives the union a very clear mandate and the union’s disputes committee will now consider its next steps.

“Management’s refusal to do business in the usual way has left its staff feeling they have no choice but to consider industrial action,” she said.

“The ballot gives the union a legal mandate for industrial action if the company takes disciplinary action against any crew member because they have joined the union, or because they participate in an industrial dispute,” she said.

The cabin crew recently rejected a pay proposal that they claimed fell short of industry norms.

In a statement, Fórsa said it referred the dispute to the Workplace Relations Commission but the airline refused to attend talks.

A spokesperson for Stobart Air said: “We are aware of reports of a ballot result today and have yet to receive any formal correspondence in respect of this ballot.

“Our airline maintains an engaged and collaborative relationship with all staff on a regular basis and we remain committed to dialogue and engagement.”

