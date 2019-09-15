Actress Caroline 'over the moon' at new role as mum to baby Rowan

The Irish actress and her banker husband Daithi O'Caoimh welcomed little Rowan James O'Caoimh three weeks ago.

The baby weighed 7lbs 3oz and both Caroline and Daithi are said to be ''over the moon''.

A source close to the couple said: "They didn't do any kind of big announcement because they wanted to quietly enjoy their new arrival so only close friends and family know."

When contacted by the Sunday Independent this weekend, Caroline said: "We are bowled over by him and can't quite believe he's ours. We are in a fog of nappy changing and constant feeding and couldn't be happier."

The couple have been living in Los Angeles for the past 10 years, while Caroline is pursuing her acting career. Since moving to the US, she has landed a series of acting roles, including appearing in the hit show Once Upon a Time, as well as movie Lionhead and What About Love. She has also starred opposite Hollywood actor David Arquette in a new short movie, The Old Man's Hands.

In recent years, she set up her own theatre company, InHouse Theatre. The 42-year-old actress had just finished her directorial debut producing and directing Conor McPherson's play Port Authority with her LA-based company, which she runs in association with CIACLA (Contemporary Irish Arts Center Los Angeles).

The project, which was funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs, starred Irish actor Alan Smyth.

Caroline had just finished the production and was planning to put her feet up before the birth but her baby arrived several weeks early.

The couple married in 2012 at Santa Maria di Provenzano church in Siena, Tuscany. The 110 guests enjoyed three days of wedding celebrations, which began with a Tuscan banquet at the 17th Century Villa Catignano in the heart of the wine-making region of Chianti Classico.

