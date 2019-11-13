Actor and comedian Niall Tóibín dies at age 89

The Cork performer, who stared in roles in productions like Ballykissangel and Veronica Guerin, died in Dublin early today.

Tóibín also starred along side Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in the 1992 American romantic drama Far and Away.

The proud Corkonian is predeceased by his wife, Judy, and is survived by his children Sean, Muireann, Aisling, Sighle and Fiana and his seven grandchildren.



Born in Cork city on November 21, 1929, his long career included work in English and Irish; on radio, stage, television and cinema. He was highly regarded as an actor and much loved as a comedian.



In 2010, he was honoured with a Doctor of Arts degree from UCC. In 2011, he was awarded an IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2015, he was awarded the freedom of his beloved Cork city.



Having began his career on radio drama in the 1950s, his most recent production for RTE Drama on One was 2020 by John Boorman in 2011.

