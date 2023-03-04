| 5.8°C Dublin

Abuse survivor’s ‘relief’ as St John Ambulance agree to publish report

Garda investigation is ongoing. Stock image Expand

Close

Ali Bracken

A survivor of sexual abuse has said he feels “relief” that St John Ambulance has finally committed to publishing an independent report into historical child abuse at the paramedic organisation.

The report will be published on March 16 and Paul Mulholland (46), a married father-of-four, said he would ideally like an apology from St John Ambulance (SJA) but does not expect that to be forthcoming.

