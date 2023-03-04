Abuse survivor’s ‘relief’ as St John Ambulance agree to publish report

A survivor of sexual abuse has said he feels “relief” that St John Ambulance has finally committed to publishing an independent report into historical child abuse at the paramedic organisation.

The report will be published on March 16 and Paul Mulholland (46), a married father-of-four, said he would ideally like an apology from St John Ambulance (SJA) but does not expect that to be forthcoming.

“I feel relief that it is finally due to be published, after so many delays. I do not blame SJA for the abuse but I do blame them for not acting to stop the paedophile in their organisation,” he said.

“I would like them to say sorry, but I don’t expect they will. But most importantly I would hope that they learn from their mistakes, so that this cannot happen to other children in the same position that we were in in that organisation as children.”

The Dubliner, who now lives in Cavan with his family, said the DPP had already directed that the alleged perpetrator of abuse against him, and several other men, should not face criminal charges in relation to these alleged sexual attacks, which began when he was aged 14.

It is understood this individual — now at an advanced age — remains under garda investigation in connection with his alleged sexual crimes against other men as children.

“I always wanted my day in court, to face that man, even if he got a suspended sentence. I wanted to see him face to face and tell him how he ruined my life at that time. It was not to be in my case. I hope he is charged in some of the other cases, but I am not going to hold my breath,” Mr Mulholland said.

Allegations of child sexual abuse made against the former senior member of St John Ambulance have been deemed to be founded, following an investigation by Tusla, the child and family agency.

He was a senior officer involved with the Old Kilmainham division, and a member of the organisation from the 1950s until at least 2000. The man is now in his 80s.

An independent report by child protection expert Dr Geoffrey Shannon was submitted to its board in late November. Dr Shannon, a former special rapporteur on child protection, carried out the principal work with a small team. He then submitted it to the SJA board.

The review was commissioned by the organisation after several men came forward alleging they were sexually abused.