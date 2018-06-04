A man has died following a collision between a van and a tractor in Co Cork.

A man has died following a collision between a van and a tractor in Co Cork.

'Absolutely tragic' - Man (30s) dead - and two teens in serious condition - following crash between van and tractor

The incident occurred on the R522 at Ballincurrig on the Buttevant to Liscarroll Road shortly after 1pm.

The driver of the van, aged in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene this afternoon. Two passengers in the van, a male and female both aged in their late teens, were airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The conditions of the two injured parties are understood to be serious. Emergency services including gardai, ambulances, paramedics and Rescue Helicopter 112 attended at the scene.

The two injured teenagers were transferred by helicopter to the GAA pitch in Bishopstown and then by road to Cork University Hospital. One of the two is said to be in a critical condition.

The driver of the tractor, a man aged in his late 20s, was not physically harmed. West Cork Councillor Declan Hurley said he was saddened to hear the news of the crash.

The Independent representative told Independent.ie: "After a glorious Bank Holiday weekend when people were going about their business and just enjoying themselves it's absolutely tragic to hear of an accident like this.

"My sympathies go out to the family and friends of the young man who was killed and I'm sure everyone is just hoping and praying that the two people injured make a full and speedy recovery.

"This just shows how vulnerable we all are on the road and that life can be taken from us in an instant - any loss of life is one too many." Diversions were put in place to allow for a forensic examination of the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

The deceased has been removed to the mortuary at CUH for a post-mortem examination and the local coroner will be notified. Gardaí in Mallow are appealing for witnesses.

Online Editors