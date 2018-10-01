A homeless woman gave birth to stillborn twin babies in emergency accommodation, it has emerged.

'Absolutely tragic' - homeless woman gives birth to stillborn twins in emergency accommodation

It is understood that the woman was living in a hotel in Dublin when she went into labour prematurely.

Tragically, both of the infants were confirmed dead a short time later.

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry extended his sympathies to the babies' mother.

He told Independent.ie that he did not know the mother personally but described it as "absolutely tragic".

"I will say that it's traumatic enough being homeless and in emergency accommodation anyway, without the added trauma of losing two children on top of that.

"It's just absolutely tragic," he added.

A garda spokesman said they are aware of the deaths and that it is being treated as a "personal tragedy".

The latest government figures show almost 10,000 people are homeless, including almost 4,000 children.

Online Editors