‘Absolutely thrilled’ – stolen dog reunited with Cork family after being found in the UK

A delighted family said they are ‘absolutely thrilled’ to be reunited with their stolen dog, who was found in the UK.

Bernard and Liz Ahern, from Midleton in Co Cork, got an early Christmas present when their beloved pet dog Ruby was safely brought home last month.

Ruby had been stolen from her kennel last June and the family reported the theft to local gardaí in Midleton, who shared an appeal via the Garda Southern Region Facebook page.

Their post was viewed by almost 100,000 people – including a woman in the UK who had seen Ruby for sale on a website.

With the help of Somerset Police, Ruby was found and made the some 500km journey via Rosslare back to Midleton in time for Christmas.

Bernard and Liz Ahern said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have Ruby back home. We are so grateful to the lady who spotted Ruby for sale, the Somerset Police, and our Gardaí here in Midleton."

Gardai have said that Ruby’s microchip was removed after she was stolen and when found she was in poor health.

Thankfully she is now back to herself and with her family.

Superintendent of the Midleton District, Adrian Gamble thanked all of those who helped bring Ruby home, as he urged pet owners to take extra safety measures.

"We are delighted to have been a part of Ruby's safe return to her loving family and appeal to all pet owners to take all extra security precautions and ensure their pets are microchipped.

"I especially wish to thank everyone for sharing the social media appeal to help find Ruby, and the lady in the UK who spotted Ruby for sale - these people are the real heroes of the investigation.

"The services of our Crime Prevention Officers and Community Garda are freely available upon request through any Garda Station across the country. We are ever present in our communities to keep people safe and offer crime prevention advice," he said.

The probe into the theft of Ruby is still being actively investigated.

