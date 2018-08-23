An 11-year-old boy has died a week after collapsing during football training.

An 11-year-old boy has died a week after collapsing during football training.

'Absolutely numb with the sad news' - boy (11) dies a week after collapsing during football training

Sammy Haveron, from Larne in Co Antrim, passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital yesterday morning after becoming unwell last Wednesday while training with Wellington Rec Youth Football Club.

Wellington chairman Gary Morrow said the Linn Primary School pupil lost his fight for life in hospital yesterday.

He added that Sammy's parents Eddie and Gina, along with the entire club, were "devastated" by the loss and called for privacy as they grieve.

"We as a club are devastated to lose Sammy, who was a very valued member of the 2007 team and the whole club. He loved his football and loved Wellington Rec, which was clear to see in training and in matches," Mr Morrow said.

"Our thoughts go out to Eddie, Gina and the family at this devastating time."

Clubs from across Northern Ireland had voiced their support for the family during the week, holding on to hope the youngster's condition would improve.

Yesterday the same clubs and many more expressed their condolences to the family.

Larne Football club said it was "shocked and saddened" by the tragedy.

"Larne Football Club offers its most sincere sympathies to Sammy's parents, family, coaches and team-mates at this extremely difficult time," it said.

"The club wishes to offer its help and support to Sammy's family and to Wellington Rec Youth in any way possible."

Larne Youth FC said the football community would pull together for the devastated family.

"We are absolutely numb with the sad news of the passing of young Sammy Haveron, a 2007 player with our neighbours, Wellington Rec Youth FC," it said.

"Clearly, a popular young man, many of our coaches and players know Sammy through football and outside the white lines of the football pitch."

Newhill Football Club said Sammy was "a child who loved football and loved his club".

Stuarty Harris from Carnmoney Colts FC passed on his sympathy and remembered how Sammy had enjoyed playing many times against them.

Funeral details have yet to be announced.

Belfast Telegraph