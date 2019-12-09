A WOMAN has died and another is in hospital after a group of swimmers got into difficulty off Ballycastle beach, Co Antrim this morning.

'Absolute tragedy' - one women dead and another hospitalised after swimmers got into difficulty off Antrim beach

Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly before 8.30am.

A Coastguard spokesman said it received a call after reports of two women in the water.

"We tasked two RNLI lifeboats, one from Red Bay and one from Portrush and two coastguard rescue teams, one from Ballycastle and one from Coleraine," the spokesman said.

"A Coastguard rescue helicopter was also sent to the scene. As the first team was arriving they reported that the two females were out of the water. The ambulance service was dealing with the casualties so we stood down the two RNLI lifeboats and the Coastguard helicopter."

The spokesman said the woman taken to hospital was being treated for hypothermia.

The Northern Health Trust confirmed that the woman's condition was stable.

Inspector Mick Wood added: "Police received a report from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service shortly after 8.30am for the concern for safety of two female swimmers at Ballycastle beach in the Cushendall Road area.

"Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues, including the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, Air Ambulance NI and The Coastguard.

"Tragically, one of the women passed away at the scene.

"The second female has been taken to hospital where she remains undergoing treatment.

"Our officers remain at the scene as we continue to deal with this tragic incident."

DUP MP Ian Paisley has extended his condolences to those affected by the incident.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: "It is a regular beauty spot for people to go swimming, especially fresh water swimming and you usually find a lot of accomplished swimmers up round there.

"Unfortunately it appears one of these poor people have got into tragic circumstances, maybe caught in a riptide. Another person is in hospital, I understand quite seriously ill with hypothermia. My heart goes out to them and their families...

"It is an absolute tragedy and my sympathies and prayers are with these folk."

