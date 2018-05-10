'Aaron is finally coming home' - body of man who was killed in Magaluf to be flown back to Ireland next week
THE body of a Northern Ireland man who was killed while on holiday in Magaluf will be repatriated next week.
Aaron Henderson (30), from Coleraine, lost his fight for life in hospital on May 1 after suffering head injuries in a street attack on April 27. He was assaulted in the early hours of April 27 at the end of Punta Ballena Street.
His father Paul, posting on Facebook, wrote: "After what feels like an eternity, Aaron is finally coming home to us on Monday 14th May at 10.30am."
He added the funeral will be held at Cloyfin Park and Coleraine Cemetery.
Mr Henderson was on holiday with his girlfriend Danielle Baxter when he was assaulted. It is understood that on the night of the attack he carried on partying after his girlfriend decided to go back to their holiday accommodation early.
Ms Baxter posted an emotional tribute on social media after his death, saying: “I love you Aaron ‘Hendy’ Henderson always and forever, you’ve made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life.”
Police in Magaluf have arrested two people in connection with Mr Henderson’s death. A 35-year-old British man and a 37-year-old Spaniard who is suspected of trying to cover up the crime. They remain in custody.
Belfast Telegraph