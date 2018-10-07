'A young woman with her whole life ahead of her and now she's gone' - friend of woman missing since May fears she was murdered

A DISTRAUGHT friend of a woman who has been missing since May said that she fears her pal has been murdered.

Lithuanian woman Giedre Raguckaite (29) was last seen in Dundalk on May 26 and her childhood friend Gedvile Hibner has said she considers her friend murdered.

After information came to light that Ms Raguckaite was allegedly last seen in an unconscious state with two men, Ms Hibner has appealed to gardaí to shift the investigation from that of a missing person to a murder probe.

“I no longer consider her missing,” she told the Sunday World.

Giedre Raguckaite was last seen three months ago in Dundalk but has not made contact with anyone since.

“I consider her murdered and I would like the investigation upgraded now as a matter of absolute urgency. I am worried about Geidre.”

According to reports in the paper, the men carried the severely intoxicated Ms Raguckaite into her house where they said she needed to ‘sleep it off.’ The pair are then said to have bathed her and splashed her with iced water in an attempt to sober her up.

Both men, one of whom is in custody for unrelated charges, left with Ms Raguckaite the following morning in a Toyota Landcruiser jeep, she has not been seen since that time.

While one of the men, both already identified by the gardaí, is yet to be located, the man is custody has been questioned about his whereabouts on the night of May 29, but refused to comment.

While the gardaí are still treating the case as a missing person investigation, the Sunday World reported that they have interviewed several witnesses regarding the days building up to Ms Raguckaite's disappearance.

Ms Raguckaite formerly lived in the UK and it was previously reported that she had planned on travelling back but left her passport and ID with her landlord as a deposit and has not since returned for them.

The last official sighting of Ms Raguckaite was on May 26 at Hoey’s lane in Dundalk, however she was in contact with her father on May 29.

A public appeal for information was launched in August after the woman ceased to upkeep her regular contact with her family and activity on social media.

The woman’s friend, Ms Hibner, said that while in Ireland Ms Raguckaite was dependent on someone else financially. She claimed that the evidence is too sinister to rule out that Ms Raguckaite may have been murdered.

“When she moved to Ireland, she tried to get work in a clothing business, but she was certainly getting financial help from someone as she wasn’t living on fresh air for two months,” Ms Hibner told the Sunday World.

She alleged: “She was clearly drugged and wasn’t able to act normally or help herself. Whatever happened to her has to be discovered.

“My friend is a young woman with her whole life ahead of her and now she is gone.

“I really believe that the gardaí should not be investigating a missing person but a murdered person and I hope they do the right thing and make this investigation more important.”

Gardai have issued an official appeal for information about her disappearance.

"Giedre is a Lithuanian national and was last seen on Hoey's Lane, Dundalk on May 26 at approximately 6pm. She is described as 5feet 5inches in height, slight build, blond hair with green eyes," a Garda spokesman said.

Anyone who has seen Giedre or may have any information is asked to contact the Gardai in Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors