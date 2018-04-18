'A world class destination for living, business and tourism' - Dublin is set to get an outdoor public pool and whitewater kayak course
Plans are in place to build a €15 million whitewater kayak course and a public swimming swimming pool in Dublin's docklands.
Dublin City Council has revealed plans for the ambitious project, which is scheduled for completion by 2020.
The proposals for George's Dock at Custom House Quay (CHQ) includes a 250-metre white-water kayak course, with a swift water training course and a public lido.
A statement on the DCC website explained that the pool will be "used for canoe polo, flat water kayak training and other related activities."
DCC's CHQ office will also be revamped to provide facilities such as toilets, changing rooms and showers.
DCC said they hope plans to regenerate the area will benefit the local economy.
They said: "The Water Animation Strategy seeks to build on the successes of previous plans further promoting the area as a world class destination for living, doing business, tourism, leisure, wellness and cultural activities."
They have invited tenders for the design of the course, the contract is worth a maximum €750,000.
Online Editors