Tributes have been paid to a "popular and friendly" boy who passed away on Saturday.

Tributes have been paid to a "popular and friendly" boy who passed away on Saturday.

'A wonderful young man who left this world far too soon' - tributes paid after tragic death of boy (12)

Aaron O'Kelly (12) has been remembered as a "wonderful young man" and a talented football player by those who knew him.

After falling ill at his family's home in Bray, Co Wicklow he was brought to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin yesterday, where he tragically passed away. Aaron was a goalkeeper for Ardmore Rovers Football Club, who said they are heartbroken following his death.

They said in a statement: "Ardmore Rovers Football Club is greatly saddened by the news of the passing of one of its young footballers, Aaron O’Kelly, aged 12. "Aaron epitomised the spirit of the club and he was a very popular and friendly figure in his team.

"As goalkeeper, he helped his Under 12 team win its DDSL (Dublin and District Schoolboys League) before Christmas, as well as picking up the Player of the Year award in the same season. "His dad Paul, has managed Aaron’s team for several years and is a valued member of our club.

"Ardmore Rovers and all its members would like to send condolences to the O’Kelly family at this very sad time." Aaron's former primary school Cronan Naofa also expressed their condolences to his family and friends.

They said: "We are heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of Aaron O'Kelly, one of our past pupils who left our school at the end of last June.

"He was a wonderful young man who has left this world far too soon.

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. May he rest in peace."

Online Editors